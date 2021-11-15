UPDATED WILLISTON LOGO

The Williston High School logo.

Two players from the Williston High School football were named to the WDA All-Conference Team.

Isiah St. Romain, a sophomore wide receiver, and Jorden Vachal, a senior defensive lineman, were the players who received the honors.

Junior Kadin Finders and senior Jasper LaDue received honorable mentions.

All names are spelled as they are on the team’s roster.

The announcement was made on Nov. 15.

The high school football season ended Nov. 12. In Class A, WDA rivals Jamestown and Bismarck St. Mary’s battled it out for the NDHSAA State Title in Fargo.

Jamestown went on to capture its first football state title since 1933 with a 41-27 victory.

West Fargo and West Fargo Sheyenne were duking it out for the Class AA state title, but it was West Fargo Sheyenne that came out on top winning 27-7.

Bismarck Century were they defending state champs, however they were shut out by West Fargo in the semifinals (they lost 15-0).

