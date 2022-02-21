Purchase Access

Three Williston High School girl wrestlers made history over the weekend in the first ever NDHSAA sanctioned girls wrestling state tournament.

Daeja Sundquist and Elizabeth Greco both took the crown in their respective weight divisions while Katelyn Koleness placed fourth in her division.

Overall, the boys and girls finished a great season by performing well at the state tournament, which was held in Fargo on Thursday, Feb. 17 and Friday, Feb. 18.

The girls team placed eighth with 76 points, while the boys team placed 12th with 78.5 points.

All scores and placings referenced are from the Western Dakota Association website.

WHS Girls

Williston’s girls team earned 76 points, cracking the top 10 out of 33 teams present.

Individually, two Williston wrestlers won the state championship for their weight class.

At 135, Sundquist took the state crown, and in the 155 weight class, Greco won the state title.

Koleness also placed at state, taking fourth place in the 140 weight class.

WHS Boys

Although WHS placed 12th as a team, there were several individual wrestlers who placed in the top 10.

In the 106 weight class, Vernon Copenhaver and Kellan Larson took sixth and seventh place, respectively.

The next state placer was Wyatt Hansen, who placed fourth in the 126 weight class. Cutter Jones also took fourth place, doing so in the 152 weight class.

Rounding out the boys team, Micah Larson took seventh in the 170 weight class, Korbyn Draper placed sixth in the 182 weight class and Landon Riley placed fourth at 220.

