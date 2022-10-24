Coyotes win State cross country meet

The Coyotes celebrate their victory at the State meet in Jamestown

 Williston High School

Both the Coyote boys and girls cross country teams came out State Champions this weekend at the tournament in Jamestown. For the girls, this year's win is considered a "threepeat," or the third consecutive State title win. The boys also defended their title as back-to-back State champions. 

In cross country, the team score is calculated by taking the sum of the first five runners across the finish line for each team, or the lowest team scores. High school athletes run a 5K, which is 5,000 meters or 3.2 miles across an open course, in this case at the Parkhurst Recreational Area outside of Jamestown. 



