Both the Coyote boys and girls cross country teams came out State Champions this weekend at the tournament in Jamestown. For the girls, this year's win is considered a "threepeat," or the third consecutive State title win. The boys also defended their title as back-to-back State champions.
In cross country, the team score is calculated by taking the sum of the first five runners across the finish line for each team, or the lowest team scores. High school athletes run a 5K, which is 5,000 meters or 3.2 miles across an open course, in this case at the Parkhurst Recreational Area outside of Jamestown.
The girls won their third year in a row with a team score of 93, a tight lead over the second place team, Grand Forks, who ended the meet with a score of 104. Leading the girls was Cambree Moss, an eighth grader who finished in sixth place with a time of 19:37.72. Senior Marenn Larsen took ninth place with a time of 19:42.68, in twelfth place was freshman Angela Wold (19:45.61,) sophomore Brynna Ames took 32nd (20:30.84,) and freshman Keeley Call took 34th (20:34.81.)
Behind the girls all the way throughout the season were coaches Chase Gregory, Brandi Melhoff and Erin Eldridge.
Five Coyote boys runners landed in the top 20 to lead to their repeat State title. Senior Fynn Krenz led the pack, finishing in second place with a time of 15:36.62. Senior Ivan Askim took fifth coming in at 15:51.89 with senior Ethan Moe just behind in sixth place with 15:55.97. Junior Tom Haskins was in 15th (16:33.88) and senior Kolden Kringen finished in 18th (16:39.04.)
The boys finished with a team score of 46, a strong finish ahead of Bismarck High who scored 64.
Behind the boys all season-long were coaches Shane Wahlstrom, Sam Jacob and Reo Boston.
Fynn Krenz was named Senior Athlete of the Year, a capstone to an impressive high school career that included an unprecedented six consecutive years to earn a spot on the Coyote State team, which is limited to ten runners each year.