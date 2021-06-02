A pair of Grenora-Westby track and field athletes closed out the season and school year with some great performances at the Montana High School Association Class C State Meet on Friday, May 28 and Saturday, May 29.
Personal bests were the theme of the day for Elizabeth Field and Sayler Stewart, as they represented MonDak well and had some great performances.
Field kicked things off by taking sixth place in the 200 meter dash, setting a personal record of 27.02. Following that, she placed fifth in the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:00.21, setting another personal record.
She wasn’t done, though.
In the 800 meter race, Field once again set a personal record. She crossed the finish line with a time of 2:22.77 and placed fifth.
Although she didn’t compete in the finals of the 100 meter dash, Field also set a season record of 13.42 in the preliminaries of the event.
Stewart had a great day in the distance events, but before those, she was able to place 17th in the 800 meter race with a time of 2:37.70, a personal record.
Following that, she set another personal record of 5:51.54 in the 1600 meter run, placing 13th.
To round out the day, Stewart then placed seventh in the 3200 meter run, once again setting a personal record of 12:37.17.