The Trinity Christian volleyball team turned things around and came back for a win after an explosive five-set match with the Alexander Comets.
But the Oct. 30 match was far from easy for both teams.
The Comets and Lady Crusaders are great volleyball teams.
And during Friday’s match they both fought hard and they both got the points where it mattered like getting kills, blocks or service aces.
Arguably, the teams are equally matched and each had something to offer in the game, and it was clear during the first set that the game would be a close one and one that was a battle of long volleys.
Early on, Alexander showed Trinity that they were not to be ignored and the Comets won the first set 25-21.
But the Lady Crusaders came right back in the second and third sets winning them 25-11 and 25-16.
By this time it seemed like Trinity had the advantage.
That wasn’t the case.
Finding the momentum they needed, Alexander came back with force and after tripping up Trinity, getting them to make several errors, the Comets tied up the match in the fourth set winning it 25-23.
It all came down to the fifth set, and it was Trinity Christian that came out on top, sweeping Alexander 15-1.
Despite the kills and aces from both teams and despite how hard both teams fought to win, it was also a game of many errors for both teams.
Whenever one team forced the other team to make an error or whenever one team made an error on their own, it was like that team making the errors would continue to trip up and fall apart before they were able to pull it together.
The other team’s defense would quickly unravel and essentially force even more errors, and this happened to both teams in all the sets.
This is something Trinity will have to keep in mind as they advance to play Trenton Monday night (Nov. 2) in the District 15 tournament championship match.
The result from the Nov. 2 game will be published in the Friday, Nov. 6 issue of the Herald.
In an interview after the Oct. 30 game, WTCS head coach Brandy Vaughn and assistant coach Beth Zarling said the five-set game was a plus for their team because it was a way for them to prepare for Trenton.
Vaughn said one of the main things she wanted to fix about the team was their defense, something she said they did do during Friday’s match.
Also, Zarling said she is proud of the team’s serving so far and after Friday’s game, she said the team has proved that they have improved.
And Vaughn said the team will have to continue to serve aggressively as they head into the match with Trenton.
“Trenton picks up a lot so we have to be smart in our offense,” Zarling said. “We need to make smart decisions and that’s going to be the key.”
Vaughn and Zarling said ultimately, the team will have to focus on where they are intending to hit the ball whether it is serving or killing it, and not just pound it down.
They said if the team can do that in addition to getting blocks, then they have a chance in Trenton.
Trenton is undefeated in District 15, and is the No. 1 seed. Trinity is the No. 2 seed.
Both teams, regardless of Monday’s outcome, are still set to play in the NDHSAA Region 8 Volleyball Tournament against District 16 schools which will be from Nov. 10 through Nov. 14 at New Town High School.