Local volleyball teams had a lot of action recently, with a few picking up some wins in the still-early season.
Here’s a roundup of teams’ results from their most recent games.
Williston Trinity Christian
The Lady Crusaders swept Powers Lake 3-0 on Tuesday, August 31.
Powers Lake kept the first set somewhat close, but Trinity Christian won the second and third set with a bit more ease. The set scores were 25-20, 25-17 and 25-17.
Williston High School
The Lady Coyotes lost their game on Tuesday, getting swept 3-0 by Bismarck Century in a road game.
The next game for Williston is on the road on Thursday, September 2 against Minot.
Watford City High School
The Lady Wolves lost a matchup on Tuesday as well, falling to Dickinson in three sets.
Watford City will hit the road again on Thursday to face off against Bismarck St. Mary’s.
Grenora-Westby
Mondak took on Fairview in a home game on Tuesday, getting swept 3-0 in a tightly-contested match.
The Lady Thunder hung tight with Fairview for the first two sets, losing 26-24 and 25-21, and they played well in the final set too, losing 25-16.
Overall, the team had 11 kills, 12 assists, six blocks, 40 digs and seven service aces. Gracie Kidder led the team with three kills and three blocks, and Angeline Garcia led the team with nine assists, 14 digs and three aces.
Williston State College
Williston State ended its August schedule by splitting four games over the past weekend.
At the Northeast Volleyball Tournament in Nebraska, the Lady Tetons defeated Southeast Community College 3-0 and defeated Northeast Community College 3-1 on Friday, August 27.
On Saturday, August 28, Williston State lost 3-1 to Central Community College Columbus and North Platte Community College.
The Lady Tetons’ next game is Tuesday, September 7 at home against Lake Region State College.