It is a wonderful feeling when someone can say, “Wow. What a great game.”
This was the case with the volleyball match between Williston Trinity Christian and Alexander High School.
It took two hours to finish the entire game and both teams played incredibly well, but Trinity Christian defeated Alexander High School in the fifth set of their match.
And each set was more nail-biting than the last.
As Terrille Jacobson, the head coach for Alexander, put it, the game was a stamina builder for each team.
A number of the volleys in the different sets were incredibly long, forcing every player on each team to hustle all over the court.
And, each set, bump and hit from each side added more the suspense that filled the gym at Trinity Christian.
The matches were close, and more than once each team managed to tie the match just when everyone else thought it was over.
In the end, Trinity Christian won three sets and Alexander won two.
Trinity took the first match quickly, winning 25-14. But the first match was the only match that ended quickly.
After that, Alexander snapped into action and held Trinity back in two sets, winning 26-24 and then 29-27 despite Trinity tying it up toward the end of those matches.
Both teams kept going back and forth, tying up the score in the fourth match, but a few errors from Alexander and a few kills from Trinity gave the Lady Crusaders the boost they needed to win and finished the set 26-24.
The final set was just as intense as the fourth set with the teams playing up to 15. Early on, it looked as though Alexander would take the win, leading by several points after Trinity made several errors during the start of the match.
But Trinity caught up, and Alexander tied it up once again until everyone held their breath and Trinity won 16-14.
Even though Trinity won, Jacobson said she is proud of what her team accomplished and said overall they had a lot of momentum.
“One of the things that we take great pride in is our teamwork and our intensity and the girls definitely have a knack to bring it each time,” Jacobson said after the game. “Our serving has been a strong point for us, our defense (too) and at times, we had girls hustling from the back row to the front row and getting those hustle points and that’s what we really strive for in a good match.”
Brandy Vaughn and Beth Zarling also said they are incredibly proud of their team and how they worked together to turn the game around.
“This is a great learning experience (for the team) because they had to come up from behind and win,” Vaughn said. “That’s crucial.”
Zarling said the team was able to adapt and make changes along the way based on what was not working in order to make it work.
This was the second district match (which counts toward seeding) for Trinity so they are now 2-0 (they also defeated Parshall on Sept. 14.)
Trinity will play against Trenton in the team’s third district game on Thursday, Sept. 17.
Notable highlights
Ellie Haskins, #10 from Trinity Christian, was an incredible hitter and walked away with several kills after the game.
Annie Vaughn, #8 from Trinity Christian, and only in eighth grade, had a lot of accurate sets and also managed several tips over the net.
Overall, Trinity Christian has eight members on the roster, but only seven played in the game against the Comets. There were no substitutions so every player played for long periods of time and they kept
For Alexander, Renee Cross, #4, led the team in kills with nine total and just behind her was Breanna Schooley, #16, with eight. The team walked away with 35 kills overall.
Tianna Dwyer, #9.
Cross also had the most digs for the team with 21.