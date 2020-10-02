The Trenton High School volleyball team notched another win in their undefeated season on Thursday, Oct. 1, defeating Williston Trinity Christian in three sets in the Tigers’ gym.
The Lady Tigers were on point in the match as they competed against their rivals and have consistently showed significant improvement over the course of their shortened season.
During the game they garnered 11 service aces and 31 kills.
Jacee Turcotte, #5 for the Lady Tigers, lead the team in kills with 20 total and Alexa St. Pierre, #17, had the most aces with four.
But something about the game against Trinity Christian was off.
The Lady Crusaders were not themselves.
The way they played and the amount of errors they had was out of character for the team, especially compared to the first match the two teams play in late September.
Although Trinity lost that first game against Trenton, they fought hard.
The game went into five sets, the set scores were incredibly close, they constantly tied the score and during the entire game it looked like the match would never end because both teams played very well.
But Thursday’s game was an easy win for the Lady Tigers, with Trinity committing many errors and giving up many points at the start of all three sets.
And after Trenton won 25-5 in the first set, Trinity’s fate in the game seemed to be pre-determined.
However, in the second set Trinity seemed to find their groove and the set was a major improvement over the first one.
Trinity’s hitters, like #10 Ellie Haskins, were able to find an opening and get a few kills on Trenton.
They also tied up the set but a kill from Trenton and an error from Trinity set Trenton up for victory and they won the set 25-21.
The Lady Tigers also went on to win the third set 25-16.
Offensively, Trinity had trouble getting points to fall in all three sets but did did significantly better in the second and third compared to the first.
And defensively Trinity improved in the second and third sets and also managed several digs.
But head coach Brandy Vaughn said there were things that need improvement defensively and offensively like blocking and passing.
Overall, the Lady Crusaders had to work really hard to stay in the game.
Vaughn and assistant coach Beth Zarling said ultimately they were disappointed in the outcome of the match because the team did not bring their game.
Zarling said they saw some good things and there were times in the game where Trinity had a chance to take the game, but it wasn’t enough.
They also said that not every girl was in the zone.
“It’s hard to play volleyball when you only have 75 percent of your team playing,” Vaughn said. “We were off, and we know that and we’ve been practicing and we aren’t there yet.”
Zarling said the team also didn’t execute the skills that they already know, and their passing wasn’t as good as it has been in previous games.
“We spent about a week doing tons of passing and working on our platform and proper passing and I still don’t think it was their night,” Zarling said. “Our serve-receive was not there.”
But they said there is room for improvement and they are going to regroup and practice different elements that weren’t necessarily seen in the game.
Next up for Trenton is an Oct. 6 game against the Tioga Pirates in Tioga.
For Trinity, they take on Parshall High School at home on Oct. 5.