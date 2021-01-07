Williston Trinity Christian School released an updated schedule for both its basketball teams on Jan. 7.
The new schedule listed reflects varsity teams and reflects a few game changes for both teams.
The schedule is still subject to change, however, based on current COVID-19 circumstances.
Williston Trinity-Alexander Comet Crusaders Girls Basketball
Jan. 9 4 p.m. vs. Beach (@ WTCS)
Jan. 11 6:15 p.m. @ White Shield
Jan. 14 7 p.m. vs. Tioga (@ Alexander)
Jan. 15 8 p.m. @ N. Shore
Jan. 16 4 p.m. @ Ray
Jan. 18 7:30 p.m. vs. Powers Lake (@ WTCS)
Jan. 25 7:30 p.m. @ Powers Lake
Jan. 26 6:30 p.m. vs. Parshall (@ WTCS)
Feb. 1 7:30 p.m. vs. New Town (@ Alexander)
Feb. 4 7 p.m. @ Burke
- District Tournament: Feb. 11, 12, and 13 @ WSC (Trenton Hosting)
- Regional Tournament: Feb. 22, 23, and 25 @ New Town
Williston Trinity Christian School Boys Basketball
Jan. 9 5:30 p.m. vs. Beach
Jan. 12 7 p.m. vs. Tioga
Jan. 15 4:30 p.m. @ N. Shore
Jan. 16 5:30 p.m. @ Ray
Jan. 19 6:45 p.m. @ Alexander
Jan. 21 6 p.m. @ White Shield
Jan. 22 7 p.m. @ Burke Co.
Jan. 26 8 p.m. vs. Parshall
Jan. 28 7:15 p.m. @ Divide County
Jan. 29 7:30 p.m. @ Trenton
Feb. 2 7:15 p.m. vs. Powers Lake
Feb. 4 7 p.m. vs. New Town
Feb. 6 5:45 p.m. @ Minot 9B/10A
Feb. 9 5 p.m (MT) @ Billings Christian
Feb. 15 7:45 p.m. vs. Divide County
Feb. 16 7:15 p.m. vs. Alexander
- Feb. 26, 27 and March 1 District Tournament @ RRC or WSC
- March 8, 9 and 11 Regionals @ TBD
- March 18, 19 and 20 State @ TBD