Williston Trinity Christian School released an updated schedule for both its basketball teams on Jan. 7. 

The new schedule listed reflects varsity teams and reflects a few game changes for both teams. 

The schedule is still subject to change, however, based on current COVID-19 circumstances. 

Williston Trinity-Alexander Comet Crusaders Girls Basketball

Jan. 9 4 p.m. vs. Beach (@ WTCS)

Jan. 11 6:15 p.m. @ White Shield

Jan. 14 7 p.m. vs. Tioga (@ Alexander)

Jan. 15 8 p.m. @ N. Shore

Jan. 16 4 p.m. @ Ray

Jan. 18 7:30 p.m. vs. Powers Lake (@ WTCS)

Jan. 25 7:30 p.m. @ Powers Lake

Jan. 26 6:30 p.m. vs. Parshall (@ WTCS)

Feb. 1 7:30 p.m. vs. New Town (@ Alexander)

Feb. 4 7 p.m. @ Burke

  • District Tournament: Feb. 11, 12, and 13 @ WSC (Trenton Hosting)
  • Regional Tournament: Feb. 22, 23, and 25 @ New Town

Williston Trinity Christian School Boys Basketball

Jan. 9 5:30 p.m. vs. Beach

Jan. 12 7 p.m. vs. Tioga

Jan. 15 4:30 p.m. @ N. Shore

Jan. 16 5:30 p.m. @ Ray

Jan. 19 6:45 p.m. @ Alexander

Jan. 21 6 p.m. @ White Shield

Jan. 22 7 p.m. @ Burke Co.

Jan. 26 8 p.m. vs. Parshall

Jan. 28 7:15 p.m. @ Divide County

Jan. 29 7:30 p.m. @ Trenton

Feb. 2 7:15 p.m. vs. Powers Lake

Feb. 4 7 p.m. vs. New Town

Feb. 6 5:45 p.m. @ Minot 9B/10A

Feb. 9 5 p.m (MT) @ Billings Christian

Feb. 15 7:45 p.m. vs. Divide County

Feb. 16 7:15 p.m. vs. Alexander 

  • Feb. 26, 27 and March 1 District Tournament @ RRC or WSC
  • March 8, 9 and 11 Regionals @ TBD
  • March 18, 19 and 20 State @ TBD

