The Williston Trinity Christian track and field team had seven event winners in the JV portion of the Williston Invite on Friday, March 12.
The meet was the first one this season for the Crusaders and was held at the Williston Area Recreation Center. Also at the meet was Williston High School, Watford City High School, Stanley High School and Dickinson High School.
But Friday's meet was a little more symbolic than most because it marked the one year anniversary of when spring sports were canceled.
Bryan Eder, the head coach for the Crusaders, said at the same meet last year, while student-athletes were running, parents started buzzing.
Just about everyone had received a text that the meet needed to be shut down amid serious COVID-19 concerns not just across the state but across the nation.
Although the meet ended as did a few indoor meets after that, Eder said he and others didn't think the whole season would be canceled.
"The coaches were under the impression that we would probably lose the indoor season but resume regular outdoor meets in April," Eder said. "Well, that never happened."
The North Dakota High School Activities Association, along with other high school associations across the state, did cancel spring sports because of the rapid spread of COVID-19.
"As the weeks went by the coaches just kept hoping and hoping and praying and praying (that the season would resume). Once we got to the end of April we said, 'That's it,'" Eder said. "There wasn't enough time left to have a season anymore."
And so entered, a year of uncertainty.
Spring sports were gone and the summer was a blur. A few baseball teams managed to have games and remnants of a season but that was it.
Then, in the fall schools were able to return and have fall sports.
"We were kind of holding our breath the whole cross country season because potentially we were told the season would shut down at any time and thankfully it didn't," Eder said.
The uncertainty that came with the pandemic was maintained during the fall and winter sports seasons. However, after a year, things seem to be different for some.
North Dakota is in the green (level), people are no longer required to wear masks (which they didn't at Friday's meet) and the vaccine is available to almost everyone.
Now, with fall and winter sports having come and gone, Eder said it looks like they'll be able to have a pretty normal track season.
And the goal, Eder said, is to keep all 22 kids on his young team competing.
"We got a pretty great future," he said.
The next indoor meet for the Crusaders will be March 25 at the Williston Area Recreation Center. The meet is hosted by Stanley and will include area Class B teams.
Other upcoming meets include:
- The NWC indoor meet on March 30 at the MSU Dome.
- The Tioga outdoor meet on April 8 in Tioga.
- The 7th and 8th grade meet at the Williston ARC on April 10.
- A meet at Beach or Minot on May 15, which will be hosted by Glenburn.
- The NW Regionals at Minot on May 22.
- The Class B State Tournament in Bismarck on May 28 through May 29.
However, the official schedule for the rest of the Crusaders' season is still under works.
Eder said in a text message sent out on March 13 that he is waiting for the Montana High School Association to make a decision on their spring COVID-19 restrictions.
He said North Dakota schools may not be allowed to compete in Montana meets and he said in a normal year the Crusaders typically compete in meets at Sidney, Wolf Point, Glasgow, Glendive and/or Fairview.