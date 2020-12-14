WIL_TUE_021219_WTCS_basketball.jpg

Peyton Monzon (white) of Williston Trinity Christian School takes a shot from close range during the Crusaders home contest on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019.

 Robert Brewer • Williston Herald

Williston Trinity Christian School released it final schedule for boys and girls basketball and both teams will play games in December.

The girls team will play two games (one on Dec. 14 and another on Dec. 15) while the boys team will play on Dec. 18 and Dec. 19.

The girls team also co-ops with Alexander, but the boys team does not.

All games and activities at the high school level were allowed to resume starting Dec. 14.

Attendance is also expected to be limited at Trinity or Alexander home games per state, local and North Dakota High School Activities Association guidelines.

Schedules can still change based on current COVID-19 conditions.

Girls Varsity Basketball (co-op with Alexander)

Dec. 14: 7 p.m. vs. Divide County (@ Alexander School)

Dec. 15: 7 p.m. @ Trenton

Jan. 4: 6 p.m. @ Divide County

Jan. 5: 7 p.m. vs. Burke (@ Alexander School)

Jan. 9: 4 p.m. vs. Beach (@Trinity Christian)

Jan. 11: 6:15 p.m. @ White Shield

Jan. 14: 7 p.m. @ Tioga

Jan. 15: 5:30 p.m. vs. N. Shore (@ Trinity Christian)

Jan. 15: 4 p.m. @ Ray

Jan. 18: 7:30 p.m. vs. Powers Lake (@ Trinity Christian)

Jan. 25: 7:30 p.m. @ Powers Lake

Jan. 26: 6:30 p.m. vs. Parshall (@ Trinity Christian)

Feb. 1: 7:30 p.m. vs. New Town (@ Alexander)

Feb. 4: 7 p.m. @ Burke

District Tournament: Feb 11, 12, and 13 @WSC-Trenton Hosting

Regional Tournament: Feb 22, 23, and 25 at New Town

Boys Varsity Basketball

Dec. 18: 5 p.m. @ Billings Christian (Foothills)

Dec. 19: 1 p.m. @ Billings Christian (Foothills)

Jan. 5: 6:15 p.m. @ White Shield

Jan. 9: 5 p.m. vs. Beach

Jan. 12: 7 p.m. vs. Tioga

Jan. 15: 8 p.m. vs. N Shore

Jan. 16: 5:30 p.m. @ Ray (Ray Super Saturday)

Jan. 19: 6:45 p.m. @ Alexander

Jan. 22: 7 p.m. @ Burke

Jan. 26: 8 p.m. vs. Parshall

Jan. 28: 7:15 p.m. @ Divide County

Jan. 29: 7:30 p.m. @ Trenton

Feb. 2: 7:15 p.m. vs. Powers Lake

Feb. 4: 7 p.m. vs. New Town

Feb. 15: 7:45 p.m. vs. Divide County

Feb. 16: 7:15 p.m. vs. Alexander (Parents Night)

District Tournament: Feb. 26, 27 and March 1 @ RRC or WSC

Regionals: March 8, 9, 11 @ TBD

State Tournament: March 18, 19, 20 @ TBD

