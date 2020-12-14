Williston Trinity Christian School released it final schedule for boys and girls basketball and both teams will play games in December.
The girls team will play two games (one on Dec. 14 and another on Dec. 15) while the boys team will play on Dec. 18 and Dec. 19.
The girls team also co-ops with Alexander, but the boys team does not.
All games and activities at the high school level were allowed to resume starting Dec. 14.
Attendance is also expected to be limited at Trinity or Alexander home games per state, local and North Dakota High School Activities Association guidelines.
Schedules can still change based on current COVID-19 conditions.
Girls Varsity Basketball (co-op with Alexander)
Dec. 14: 7 p.m. vs. Divide County (@ Alexander School)
Dec. 15: 7 p.m. @ Trenton
Jan. 4: 6 p.m. @ Divide County
Jan. 5: 7 p.m. vs. Burke (@ Alexander School)
Jan. 9: 4 p.m. vs. Beach (@Trinity Christian)
Jan. 11: 6:15 p.m. @ White Shield
Jan. 14: 7 p.m. @ Tioga
Jan. 15: 5:30 p.m. vs. N. Shore (@ Trinity Christian)
Jan. 15: 4 p.m. @ Ray
Jan. 18: 7:30 p.m. vs. Powers Lake (@ Trinity Christian)
Jan. 25: 7:30 p.m. @ Powers Lake
Jan. 26: 6:30 p.m. vs. Parshall (@ Trinity Christian)
Feb. 1: 7:30 p.m. vs. New Town (@ Alexander)
Feb. 4: 7 p.m. @ Burke
District Tournament: Feb 11, 12, and 13 @WSC-Trenton Hosting
Regional Tournament: Feb 22, 23, and 25 at New Town
Boys Varsity Basketball
Dec. 18: 5 p.m. @ Billings Christian (Foothills)
Dec. 19: 1 p.m. @ Billings Christian (Foothills)
Jan. 5: 6:15 p.m. @ White Shield
Jan. 9: 5 p.m. vs. Beach
Jan. 12: 7 p.m. vs. Tioga
Jan. 15: 8 p.m. vs. N Shore
Jan. 16: 5:30 p.m. @ Ray (Ray Super Saturday)
Jan. 19: 6:45 p.m. @ Alexander
Jan. 22: 7 p.m. @ Burke
Jan. 26: 8 p.m. vs. Parshall
Jan. 28: 7:15 p.m. @ Divide County
Jan. 29: 7:30 p.m. @ Trenton
Feb. 2: 7:15 p.m. vs. Powers Lake
Feb. 4: 7 p.m. vs. New Town
Feb. 15: 7:45 p.m. vs. Divide County
Feb. 16: 7:15 p.m. vs. Alexander (Parents Night)
District Tournament: Feb. 26, 27 and March 1 @ RRC or WSC
Regionals: March 8, 9, 11 @ TBD
State Tournament: March 18, 19, 20 @ TBD