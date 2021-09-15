Trinity Christian JV boys cross country team takes first place in Stanley Analicia Haynes sports@willistonherald.com Sep 15, 2021 Sep 15, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Members of the Williston Trinity Christian School JV cross country team pose for a photo with their medals following their first-place victory at the Northwest Conference in Stanley on Sept. 14. Submitted Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Williston Trinity Christian School cross country team won the Northwest Conference JV 3000 meter race on Sept. 14.The boys finished first with a score of 39. They raced in Stanley.Additionally, four Trinity Christian runners placed in the top 10 in the JV event.Benjamin Crosby finished second for the fourth meet in a row and picked up a new personal best finishing with a time of 12 minutes and 3 seconds.Noah Crain placed fifth finishing the race in 12 minutes and 17 seconds.Eliseo Roblero placed sixth finishing in 12minutes and 42 seconds, and James Richards took placed 10th finishing in 13 minutes and 20 seconds.Seventh grader Tim Martin finished 16th at 13 minutes and 52 seconds, and Gavin Grindeland placed 24th with his new personal best of 15 minutes and 10 seconds.In the girls 3000 meter JV race, Elliott Coughlin grabbed the 10th place medal in a season best time of 14 minutes and 53 seconds.Jeremiah Crosby was the only varsity runner on the day for the Crusaders.He finished 28th in the 5000 meter race with a time of 22 minutes and 3 seconds.The Crusaders travel to Dickinson on Friday, Sept. 17 for a combined Class A and Class B meet. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cross Country Team Jv Sport Boys Personal Best Trinity Jeremiah Crosby Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 14 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR Couple accused of neglecting, not feeding newborn Williams County doctor shares his perspective fighting for lives during the COVID-19 pandemic An open letter to superintendents, school board members, and parents Teachers honor firefighters by climbing steps for 20th anniversary of 9/11 Coyote Legends to be honored Sept. 30 Cynthia Ann (Schwede) Sylte, 64 Mark Lynn Osborn, 60 Divide County man sentenced for shaking baby Police: Man hid fentanyl pills inside teddy bear 1 killed, 2 injured in crash on 1806 Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back