Fifteen-year-old Elliott Coughlin doesn’t run on Saturday.
It’s not because she just doesn’t want to, or because her parents say no, it’s because as a Seventh-Day Adventist, Saturday is the Sabbath day and she made the choice to celebrate and honor God that day.
Coughlin, a freshman this year at Trinity Christian High School, is the only girl on the cross country team. And although the team has meets that fall on a Saturday, the coach and team always find a way to make sure she competes and doesn’t feel left out.
“She’s got a very supportive coach and supportive teammates,” said her dad Adam Coughlin. “It’s not like, ‘Hey, Elliott, why aren’t you running on Saturday?’”
Instead, he said the team and coach do not give it a second thought.
Elliot, sitting relaxed in a chair in her dad’s office at the school, looked at her dad, as he talked about how supportive her team was, and said, “Yeah, they don’t think it’s weird.”
And they shouldn’t.
Within the last couple of years, Adam Coughlin said he has asked his oldest daughter if she ever thought about wanting to race on a Saturday or felt left out.
“I don’t at all,” Elliot said, confidently while shaking her head.
Ever since she was a little girl, she was always in some type of sport or activity.
It started with t-ball and as she grew she became involved with activities at the Williston Area Recreation Center.
“I played t-ball, softball and basketball and then in fourth grade, because my dad was always running he was like, “Do you want to go to the running club?” and I was like, ‘Sure!’” she said.
But it wasn’t until sixth grade, while being homeschooled, did she compete competitively.
She said at the time, several of her friends invited her to run on the Williston cross country team. Then, in seventh grade she enrolled at Trinity and kept running in track but didn’t run cross country until a year later.
That came after a brief stint with volleyball.
“Ha!” she said, when asked what happened with volleyball. “I lasted like half a season,” she said, agreeing that ultimately it wasn’t for her and is more suited for her younger sister.
“When I’m running I’m not even thinking,” she said, looking down at her shoes, the ones she wears for practice. “I just tell myself, ‘Keep going, don’t stop. I mean I’m running for the Lord, and I just want to glorify him through me and when I’m running, I’m just thinking, ‘Go fast so you can be done.’”
Elliot explained her relationship with God and what it meant to her to be able to accept him in her life and share his will.
And there is one thing that she tells herself that has stuck with for this long.
“If you want to serve the Lord, would you rather meet him when you’re 70 and then only serve him for 10 years or meet him when you’re 10 and then serve him for 70 years,” she said, looking at her dad. “Why not spend your whole life with a guy who just loves you and wants to show his love toward everybody and bring him to you? Why not spread his love toward other people by showing them what I love to do.”
Adam Coughlin smiled at his daughter and jokingly said, “Wow, where is this kid at home?”
Not nervous before races
Elliott said there is one person she looks up to and uses for inspiration when it comes to running: Ethan Decker.
Decker graduated from Trinity in May and was a track star.
“Even though he is a sprinter i’m like wow he can do that and be really good at this, why don’t I do it,” she said.
However, she said she never gets nervous, at least not anymore.
She recalled a time during her first track meet where she was “kind of” nervous but now it’s nothing.
Elliot said every time she runs, she’s running with some of her best friends so being the only girl is not intimidating.
“I’ve known a lot of these kids since I was born or in kindergarten and they’ve literally been my best friend for my entire life,” she said.
And because of this friendship, they all have a special pre-game ritual that they do after they pray or whenever they sense someone might need it.
“Me and the boys will pray together then we kind of have this saying where we’ll walk up to each other and we’ll say, ‘Suck it up and slap some oils on it,’” she laughed. “So we’ll go around and slap each other on the back and say suck it up.”
She laughed between words when she recalled the memory while she acted out the motion of slapping someone once on the back.
Adam Coughlin said this saying originated because “they all come from a bunch of moms who use essential oils.”
As for goals, Elliot said she obviously wants to improve her time but is not really setting any expectations yet, until she runs in the first meet.
“That will tell me where I want to go,” she said.