Trinity Christian cross country sees more personal bests in Wolf Point meet By Analicia Haynes sports@willistonherald.com Aug 30, 2021

The Crusaders notched several more bests in their season after the Aug. 27 cross country meet in Wolf Point, Montana.

Jeremiah Crosby gained a new personal best in the boys varsity 5K. He finished 16th overall with a final time of 21 minutes and 16 seconds.

Noah Crain placed 26th finishing in 23 minutes and 38 seconds, and Gavin Grindeland placed 35th with his new personal best of 28 minutes and 52 seconds.

In the girls varsity 5K, Elliott Coughlin ran close to the front for the first mile, but after developing a calf muscle problem she had to walk and jog to finish the race. She placed 39th finishing in 32 minutes and 1 second.

In the junior varsity 3K race, Benjamin Crosby placed second, finishing the race in 9 minutes and 59 seconds. Eliseo Roblero placed 10th finishing the race in 10 minutes and 43 seconds, and Tim Martin placed 18th finishing in 11 minutes and 26 seconds.

Then, in the girls 3K, lsabelle Crain finished seventh in a time of 11 minutes and 8 seconds.

Head Coach Bryan Eder said in general the weather was nice providing a cool temp and overcast skies. He also said the second mile for the runners was a tough one since it was on a rough dirt road through a forest. However, he said overall his Crusaders ran hard and in doing so accomplished several personal bests once again.