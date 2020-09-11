The Williston Trinity Christian High School boys cross country team finished second in their 3K race at the Stanley Invitational Cross Country Meet Tuesday, Sept. 8.
The Crusaders ran in the middle school meet and finished with 84 points. They were behind the Williston Coyotes middle school team, who finished first with 27 points.
The team also had one runner finish in the top 10. David Crain took seventh with a time of 11:36.
Also for the Crusaders, James Richards was in 13th place with a time of 11:59, Jeremiah Crosby finished 15th with 12:09, newcomer Noah Crain took 23rd with 13:03, Isaac Haugen was 26th with 13:16, Benjamin Crosby took 37th with 13:53 and Gavin Grindeland finished 52nd 15:38.
Approximately 70 boys entered the race.
In the girls 3K race, Elliot Couglin, the only girl on the Williston Trinity Christian High School team, finished 22nd with a time of 14:13.
Approximately 60 girls ran the race.
The Coyotes middle school team also placed first at the girls meet, placing nine girls in the top ten and posted a score of 15. In total, the Coyotes had 16 runners in the top 20.
Crusaders head coach Bryan Eder said he was really pleased with the outcome of the race.
“We finally got some cool weather and every one of our boys set a new personal best,” he said. “Seventh grader Noah Crain, running in his first cross country race, ended up fourth on the team with a surprisingly fast time. Noah was pretty nauseated after the race and he told me that's the hardest he's ever run."