The Williston Trinity Christian School cross country team won the JV race at the Harvey Cross Country meet Sept. 29.
Isabella Crain, one of two girls on the team, competed in the girls JV race and finished second overall with a time of 14:24.
Elliott Coughlin, the other girl runner on the team, did not race in Tuesday's meet.
She was seconds behind first place winner Anna Peterson of Burke Central who finished the race in 13:54.
The Crusader boys won the JV 3,000 meter race with a team score of 36.
David Crain finished second overall in 11:47; James Richards placed fifth with a time of 12:40; Noah Crain took sixth in 13:01; Jeremiah Crosby finished right behind Noah taking seventh place in 13:02; lsaac Haugen finished 16th in 13:53, Benjamin Crosby took 19th in 14:38; and Gavin Grindeland placed 32nd with a final time of 17:39.
William Cook of Burke Central was the winner for the JV boys race, finishing in 11:32.
A dozen teams participated in the meet.
Head coach Bryan Eder said the weather was cool with overcast skies and strong, gusty winds, making this meet the first one this season his team has had to deal with winds so strong.
"Besides the strong wind, the runners had to negotiate a monster hill in the middle of the course (more like a small mountain)," Eder said via text message. "That's the largest hill l've ever seen on a cross country course. Our runners handled it well, though."
The next meet for the Crusaders is Oct. 3 in Rugby.