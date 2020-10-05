The Williston Trinity Christian School boys cross country team snatched another first place win Saturday, Oct. 3 at the 26th annual Rugby Booster Club Invite.
This is the fourth first-place title that the boys team has won this season. They also placed first at the Velva, Hettinger and Harvey meets on Aug. 27, Sept. 12 and Sept. 29.
They competed in six meets this season, including the Rugby invite, and also ran at the inaugural cross country invite at Missouri Ridge School.
In addition to the JV win, four runners placed in the top eight and overall collected 41 points for the team.
The top five team scores from the JV 3K race were Trinity Christian in first with 41 points, Griggs County Central came in second place with 105 points, Surrey was third with 127 points, Burke Central was in fourth with 130 points and Stanley was in fifth place with 135 points.
Twenty nine teams participated in the varsity 5K and JV 3K races.
David Crain finished second (10:56), Noah Crain was sixth (11:53), Jeremiah Crosby took seventh (12:07), James Richards placed eighth (12:11), lsaac Haugen took 18th (13:08), Benjamin Crosby finished 24th (13:41) and Gavin Grindeland was 40th (16:45).
William Cook from Burke Central was the first place finisher in the race and finished with a time of 10:53. He was just three seconds ahead of David Crain.
In the girls 3K JV race, lsabelle Crain finished 4th in a new personal best time of 13:24.
Elliott Coughlin does not race on Saturdays.
Anna Peterson from Burke Central was the overall winner in the girls 3K raced and finished with a time of 12:45.
Head coach Bryan Eder said five of his runners registered new personal bests despite the cold weather and hilly course.
"I was so proud of how well these young people compete," he said.
Eder said the it was a prestigious invitational and the course overall was beautiful.
The Crusaders will head to Parshall to compete in the West Region Meet on Saturday, Oct. 10.
The varsity races run first at 1 p.m. followed by JV at 2 p.m. The Crusaders will run in the JV race.
The 2020 North Dakota High School Activities Association Class B Boys Cross Country State Meet will be on Oct. 24 at the Parkhurst Recreation Area in Jamestown.