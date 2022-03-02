WTCS 2021 boys basketball

The 2021-2022 Williston Trinity Christian boys basketball team.

The Williston Trinity Christian School boys basketball team won this year’s District 15 title.

The Crusaders defeated the Trenton Tigers 62-60 on Feb. 28 and as a result of their win they are this week’s Athletes of the Week.

On top of this, Colby Grindeland, Derek Lee and Kai Thomas were named to the All-Tournament Team.

Grindeland and Thomas were named to the All-District Team as well.

Now, the Crusaders will head to the Class B, Region 8 Tournament on March 7.

They take on District 16’s Divide County in the quarterfinals starting at 3 p.m. at Williston State College.

Also in the tournament from District 15 is Trenton, Parshall and White Shield.

Representing District 16 aside from Divide County is Kenmare, Powers Lake and Stanley.

