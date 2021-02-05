Williston Trinity Christian School is coming off a big win over New Town, in which the Crusaders blew out New Town by an 80-47 final score on Thursday, Feb. 4.
A wealth of scoring depth helped Trinity Christian get the win, which is the team’s fourth win of the season. With the win, the Crusaders now have a 4-9 record and ended a three-game losing streak.
Three Trinity Christian players ended the game with double-figures in scoring, and two of those players scored 20 or more points.
Colby Grindeland led all scorers in the game, pouring in 27 points in the win, and Dawson Fleck poured in 20 points of his own. Caden Vaughn was the other player in double figures, adding 12 points.
In total, the Crusaders had eight players score in the game, compared to New Town’s seven scorers. New Town had three players score in double figures, but the scoring was not in the same volume that it was for Trinity Christian.
For Trinity Christian, Caleb Babcock and James Richards each scored five points, and Dallas Pitman and Roman Tannehill each scored four points. Derek Lee added three points as well.
In the game, Trinity Christian made 31 two-point shots, and the Crusaders also made four three-point shots. They also attempted 13 free throws as a team, making six.
While New Town made six three-pointers (two more than Trinity Christian), Trinity Christian held them to just 13 two-point shots and eight free throw attempts, three of which were made.
Trinity Christian has four games left this season, according to the schedule on their website, so the win over New Town could give the Crusaders some momentum to close out the regular season on a good note.
The district tournament starts on Feb. 26, so the Crusaders will also have 10 days after their final game to get ready for the postseason. Any win from now until that point will only help the Crusaders once it's time to fight in the postseason.