OK Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trevor Zeiler, a senior at Williston High School, recently signed his National Letter of Intent to play soccer at William Penn University in Iowa.Zeiler signed on Jan. 26.Zeiler was a strong member of the WHS boys soccer team and will be a strong asset to the William Penn men’s team.And for that the Herald chose Zeiler as this week’s stand-out athlete.Zeiler was No. 18 on the team and always had his eye on the ball.He helped his teammates every chance he had and last season he scored a goal in the Coyotes’ 3-3 tie against Jamestown (September 18, 2021).William Penn University is a private university in Oskaloosa, Iowa.The men’s soccer program competes in the Heart of America Athletic Conference and the university falls under the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.Last season, the WPU men’s soccer team was among the nation’s top programs.The Statesmen qualified for its third-consecutive national tournament last season.Zeiler will fit right in as a Statesman.Congrats, Trevor and good luck at William Penn University next fall! 