Alexa and Alyssa St. Pierre are twins.
They grew up in Trenton, they are seniors at Trenton High School, they have two of just about everything and they are on the volleyball team, basketball team and track and field team.
No, they don’t have telepathy. That isn’t a thing.
What they do have is a strong bond that follows them on the basketball court, the volleyball court and on the track field and helps them perform their best.
“We’re kind of each other’s best friend,” Alyssa said.
Alexa and Alyssa talked about their teams and although shy at first they opened up about their life sitting next to each other in the visitor’s bleachers on the Trenton football field Friday (Sept. 25) afternoon.
They talked about their coaches, their family, how their dad went to school in Trenton and is now their track and field coach and about the overall support they receive.
And, they also talked about themselves and about what it’s like to have a twin and be on the same teams.
Alyssa, who is currently #12 on the volleyball team, said most of the time when they are on the court, particularly with volleyball and basketball, they always know where each other is at.
“With us, we have this unknown connection so we kind of know what each other is going to do, because we know how each other thinks,” Alyssa said when talking about their performance during a game.
Alexa, who is #17 on the team, agreed and said it is almost like they can feel where the other sister is at during a game because they know how each other plays on the court.
“We still talk, we communicate during games and when other people are talking like our coaches or our teammates or if there’s other stuff going on, I personally can pick out Alyssa’s voice and know where she’s at,” Alexa said.
Plus, they said generally they tend to play better when the other twin is in the gym.
“We’ll be in the gym and we can hear each other from the benches,” Alexa said and Alyssa added, “We still know they’re there and we’ll be fine.”
And because of this, they said they work together to support each other but also point out ways to help each other improve their game.
Like giving suggestions on the other team’s weak spots or if one of them is shooting flat in basketball or spinning too far in discus, they said.
“We just really try to help each other with little aspects that we might be missing on our own,” Alexa said.
Alyssa defined those aspects as errors in any of the three sports that they play in that sometimes the other twin does on accident that hurts what they might be trying to accomplish.
While the duo talked about themselves, or about when they went to state for basketball, or about their undefeated volleyball season two years running, one thing was certain—they were humble.
They laughed and smiled when they talked about what it’s like to be on any of the teams or when they talked about their coaches or their two younger sisters, their parents or their grandparents.
They looked at each other for support while answering questions and sometimes they answered at the same time, something any sibling would do.
And they got quiet and serious when they talked about COVID-19 concerns and experiences that they share with students across the country.
But while they talked, Alyssa made sure to check her watch so they wouldn’t be late for practice.