On Tuesday, March 31, Bismarck State College announced the signing of four student-athletes to join their women's basketball program. One of those signees happens to be from Trenton High School.
Kella Norby, a 6-foot-2 senior center who played a key role in Trenton's 27-1 season and third place finish in the Class B state tournament, inked a National Letter of Intent to play for the BSC Mystics. As the former Trenton Tiger tells the Williston Herald, it was the persistence of Bismarck State during the recruitment process which made quite a favorable impression.
"BSC really stood out because the coaching staff was very persistent and they were always in contact with me," Norby shares. "I visited Bismarck State right after finishing basketball season, and it is a very big campus. While I was walking around there, I got a feel for the school and knew that I wanted to be there."
Having played for Trenton for the past two and a half years, Norby helped the Tigers qualify for two consecutive state tournaments while compiling an overall record of 53-3 during that span. Individually, she completed her final high school season boasting averages of four blocks and two steals per game. That being said, Tigers' high school head Bob Turcotte believes Norby can have an impact defensively at the next level.
"Kella added a defensive dimension to our team that we were lacking two seasons ago," Turcotte shares. "She did a great job of defending the post for us, and her presence enabled us to defend all positions very effectively. She was a major factor in our team being one of the top defensive clubs in Class B basketball the past two years."
In addition to her defensive prowess, Turcotte also mentions that Norby's offensive game has seen vast improvements during her stint at Trenton, particularly with her outside shooting touch.
"She is a solid face up shooter and she can extend the floor against other centers. She is capable of hitting the perimeter shot, has three point range, and is also a solid free throw shooter," the Trenton coach said of Norby. She definitely has come a long way since her sophomore year."
Academically, the future Mystics center says that while in college, she plans to focus her studies on both law and teaching. Norby states that she is excited to learn more about the game of basketball while also building new relationships with teammates, coaches and other students. However, she does acknowledge that suiting up for the Trenton Tigers was an unforgettable experience.
"I am going to miss playing for a small town team with such high energy, along with playing for coach Turcotte. I will also miss the community's support through all of our accomplishments," Norby continues.