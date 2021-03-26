Alyssa St. Pierre, a senior from Trenton High School, received North Dakota Class B Girls Basketball All-State and second-team honors from the North Dakota AP Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.
St. Pierre is a 5-foot-8-inch forward on the Trenton basketball team. Over the course of the season she averaged 16.5 points per game, 10.5 rebounds per game, 2.8 steals per game and 1.5 blocks per game.
Additionally she shot 50 percent on two-point field goals, 46 percent on three-point field goals and 70 percent at the free throw line.
Other career highlights include:
- 1,677 total points
- 1,134 rebounds
- 310 assists
- 280 steals
- 127 blocks
She is Trenton High School's second all-time scorer, first in all-time rebounds and has signed to play ball at Dakota State College at Bottineau with her sister Alexa St. Pierre.
Overall, the Trenton girls basketball has had an outstanding season with an even more outstanding roster. They were the District 15 champions and placed second in Region 8.