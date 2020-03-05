On Thursday, Mar. 5, the third seeded Trenton Tigers girls basketball team made their second consecutive appearance at the Class B state tournament in Grand Forks, and defeated Shiloh Christian (17-8) in their opening round contest, 56-50.
Trenton improves to an overall mark of 26-0, and is scheduled to take on Grafton/St. Thomas in the semifinal round on Friday, Mar. 6 at the Betty Engelstad Arena. The game is set to tip off at 6:30 pm.
Meanwhile, in WDA West Regional action at the Bismarck Event Center on Thursday, the eighth-seeded Williston Coyotes’ girls team was beaten by top-seeded Bismarck Legacy, 54-46. Coyote senior and future Williston State College Teton Makia Remus led all scorers with 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the field, including five makes from beyond the arc. She also added five rebounds while playing all 36 minutes on the afternoon.
Fellow WHS senior Brooklyn Douglas also reached double figures in scoring with 12 points, and also recorded five rebounds in defeat. Williston’s opponent in the next round of the tournament will be Bismarck St. Mary’s, and that game is slated for a 4:30 p.m. start on Friday, Mar. 6.
In the boys bracket that day, Williston went to overtime in their contest against defending state champion Jamestown, but eventually fell short by a final score of 69-65. The Coyotes are scheduled to play Dickinson in their next tournament matchup, also slated for Friday at 1 p.m.