On Monday, Nov. 4, Trenton, Williston Trinity Christian School and White Shield all won their matches in the Class B, District 15 volleyball tournament, which took place in Watford City.
Top-seeded Trenton earned their second win of the tournament, defeating Alexander in the three sets, 25-19, 25-12, 25-7 to secure the district championship.
For Trenton, Alexa St. Pierre produced six kills, 10 assists, and sister Alyssa St. Pierre accounted for six kills, five aces, 11 digs and one block.
Meanwhile WTCS, owners of a 2-1 tournament record, topped Parshall in three sets as well, 25-16, 25-19, 25-11 in a regional qualifying match.
Sophomore Ellie Haskins contributed to the Crusaders victory with her totals of nine assists and eight service aces.
Also on Monday, the White Shield Warriors won their regional qualifying showdown with a four-set victory over the New Town Eagles, 27-25, 18-25, 25-11, 25-13.
Region 8 competition is scheduled to begin in Stanley on Monday, Nov. 11.