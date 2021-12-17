The 2021 Trenton volleyball team

The 2021 Trenton volleyball team.

 Photo from the NDHSAA website

The NDHSAA recently recognized teams that have met a cumulative 3.20 Grade Point Average or higher, and Trenton volleyball was one of those teams.

On Dec. 16, the NDHSAA released the list of teams they referred to as "Team Scholars."

The teams were from the fall season and consist of Class A and Class B schools.

The Lady Tigers were the only area school to be included on the list.

They had a cumulative GPA of 3.40.

Here's a look at the December 2021 Team Scholars.

Boys Cross Country

Edgeley/Kulm, 3.30; Southern McLean, 3.65; Valley City, 3.51.

Boys Soccer

Jamestown, 3.51.

Boys Tennis

Jamestown, 3.68; Valley City, 3.41.

Football

Bismarck St. Mary’s, 3.76; Dickinson Trinity, 3.33; Finley-Sharon/Hope Page, 3.68; Hankinson, 3.36; Jamestown, 3.48; Oakes, 3.33; Southern McLean, 3.34; Valley City, 3.37.

Girls Cross Country

Sargent Central/Lidgerwood/Oakes, 3.58; Southern McLean, 3.75; Valley City, 3.97.

Class A Girls Golf

Bismarck St. Mary’s, 3.78; Jamestown, 3.51; Valley City, 3.61.

Class B Girls Golf

Hankinson/Lidgerwood, 3.79; Heart River, 3.84; Larimore, 3.68; Midway, 3.98; North Star, 3.89.

Girls Swimming and Diving

Fargo North, 3.44; Fargo South, 3.54.

Class B Plays

Bottineau, 3.54; Drake-Anamoose, 3.47; Edgeley, 3.50; Hettinger, 3.75; May-Port-CG, 3.79; New Salem-Almont, 3.57; Wyndmere, 3.47.

Student Congress

Devils Lake, 3.78; Fargo South, 3.69; Valley City, 3.64

Volleyball

Bismarck St. Mary’s, 3.85; Devils Lake, 3.90; Dickinson Trinity, 3.71; Fargo Davies, 3.75; Fargo South, 3.45; Hankinson, 3.68; Jamestown, 3.69; May-Port-C-G, 3.86; Oakes, 3.95; Trenton, 3.40; Valley City, 3.87; Washburn, 3.58; Wyndmere/Lidgerwood, 3.60.

