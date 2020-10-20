The Trenton volleyball team looked good playing against the Stanley Blue Jays on Monday, Oct. 19, but hiccups here and there derailed their momentum.
And although they won the game 3-1, the errors they made and the way they played sometimes was not like the Trenton volleyball girls.
But the reason they weren’t themselves is simple—they were tired.
The Lady Tigers had played three other games back to back in addition to Monday’s game.
They played one on Thursday against Parshall, another one on Friday against Alexander (they won those two) and a third one on Saturday, against Kenmare.
That was the first game they lost this season.
However, the Lady Tigers are still undefeated in their district.
The fact that the girls were playing their fourth game without much of a break was remarkable but it definitely showed its effect on the girls’ performance during the game, especially after the first set.
Trenton won the first set 25-15. They started strong in the first set, there were a lot of kills particularly from Jacee Turcotte (she had five) and Alyssa St. Pierre (she had four) and overall they played well.
The second set was off to a bad start and eventually led to Trenton losing the set 25-21.
Stanley wasn’t a team to shake off and on more than one volley they cornered Trenton, forcing errors and, well, hiccups.
Trenton made several errors in the first half of the set that resulted in multiple tied up scores and after several errors in a row, Stanley took an early lead.
The Blue Jays held their own, and most notably and surprising, they blocked several of Turcotte’s would-be kills.
When this happened, it noticeably rattled the Lady Tigers, forcing them to make those mistakes that weren’t like them.
But that didn’t stop them.
Later in the set, a set of kills from Alexa and Alyssa St. Pierre, a kill from Turcotte and an ace from Alyssa followed by errors from Stanley was the motivation Trenton needed to close the gap in the score.
And although Stanley won the set 25-21, the Lady Tigers looked a little more like themselves.
The third set started off in Trenton’s favor. This time Stanley made the most errors or missed the ball early on in the set.
Trenton performed better than second set, but the Blue Jays had some great blocks.
Unfortunately it wasn’t enough and a kill from Alyssa sealed the deal and Trenton won the third set 25-12. The fourth set was tight and nerve wracking, but Trenton eventually won the set 25-18.
However, both teams started off at the same pace.
A kill here, and error there, it was pretty even for the most part and the score was tied several times early on.
Things didn’t start to turn around until Turcotte got a few kills and together Trenton brought the score up 10-6, and like the numbers on an old gas pump, the score kept going up after that—but for both teams.
The Blue Jays didn’t bow down to the Tigers so easily.
After the first time out in the fourth set, the Blue Jays jumped back a little, notching several kills of their own from their #12, Grace Gorder, and their #4, Leevi Meyer.
After a few blocks and after capitalizing on several Trenton mistakes, the Blue Jays slowly closed the gap in the score.
Trenton fought a little harder though, and and a kill from Turcotte ended the match (25-18).
When Turcotte got the final kill, everyone (the team and fans included) jumped up, threw their arms up and cheered.
The girls were back.
The next game for the Lady Tigers will be on Oct. 27 against Powers Lake in Powers Lake, according to the NDHSAA website.