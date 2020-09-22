The Lady Tigers are now 3-0 after defeating Powers Lake in three sets in Trenton.
They won 25-15, 25-10 and 25-17.
Overall, Trenton had 26 total kills, nine service aces, six blocks and three tips that fell in for points.
Junior Jace Turcotte, #5 on the team, and senior Alisha Malaterre, #22, said although winning is exciting they make sure they are focused before they hit the court.
"Coach just wants to make sure we are mentally prepared and focused on the game and worried about nothing else," Turcotte said.
Malaterre agreed and said they have to make sure they are in the right mindset, something that is needed to help them win.
Turcotte and Malaterre racked up points of their own in the game, all of which helped lead the team to a win.
Turcotte led the team in the number of service aces with four and she also led in kills finishing with 10.
Malaterre had three service aces and went for several digs throughout the three sets.
But everyone who played contributed in their own way and in general the team was very versatile, using both hands to hit the ball and playing in just about every position.
And as the season continues for the Lady Tigers, Malaterre and Turcotte make it clear that there are few goals to achieve. But with seven seniors on a team of 12, one big goal is to make it to state and get the most out of a unique season.
Malaterre said being a senior is great, but her last year has been hard on top of being traditionally sad because everything she does will be the last thing she does as a kid in high school.
"You don't get to continue playing (volleyball) unless you play on in college, and you don't get those high school memories back," Malaterre said.
But it has been hard because of the circumstances brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trenton, its high school and the volleyball team were not spared from the pandemic.
The team had to be in quarantine for the start of the season because of COVID-19, and just recently returned to play last week.
However, although the Lady Tigers were able to return to play, other schools that they play are still being affected, which is something Malaterre said is difficult when it comes to reaching their goal for state.
"We really want to get out there to win a couple of games, maybe all of them," Malaterre said. "It's been hard because games have been canceled (like the one in Parshall on Thursday) because of COVID(-19)...But it's here, and we can't really do anything about it (but play)."
In the end, Turcotte said it is great to have the seniors and play with them, but she said she will miss them come next year.
"Our team is going to be a whole lot different," Turcotte said.
But as for the game, and the other games they have won so far, Turcotte said it is just great to win.
"It's always great to win and finish strong. This was a good game too and I thought we played pretty well as a team," Turcotte said.