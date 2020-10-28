The Trenton and Williston Trinity Christian volleyball teams will face the winners of the first-round matches in the District 15 Volleyball Tournament on Friday, Oct. 30.
Trenton will either face White Shield or Parshall and Trinity will face either Alexander or New Town.
Both games will be at home for the Lady Tigers and the Lady Crusaders because the higher seeds host the games throughout the tournament.
Whichever team wins Friday’s matches will advance to the championship on Nov. 2.
All games start at 6 p.m.
The first round of the tournament starts Thursday, Oct. 29. Alexander and New Town face off at Alexander at 6 p.m. Thursday and White Shield and Parshall face off at White Shield at the same date and time.
If teams lose in the rounds before the championship, they will still face another losing team for a chance to still qualify for the Region 8 Tournament.