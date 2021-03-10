The Trenton High School boy’s basketball team came close to advancing and keeping its season alive, but the Tigers fell short.
Trenton lost 59-48 to White Shield in the semifinals of the Region 8 Tournament on Tuesday, March 9, meaning Trenton’s season is now over and White Shield will get a chance to win the Region 8 crown. White Shield will face Powers Lake for the Region 8 championship on Thursday, March 11.
With the loss, Trenton joins Williston Trinity Christian High School and Ray High School as other teams in the tournament who weren’t able to advance any further.
Defeating White Shield was going to be a tall task, as White Shield came into the tournament as the District 15 No. 1 seed (Trenton was the District 15 No. 3 seed).
Although the season is over, the Tigers had a good run this year to look back on and be proud of.
District 15 is a competitive group of teams, and the Tigers were able to play well down the stretch and earn the No. 3 seed out of the district tournament.
Trenton finished the season with a 10-8 record and played well in the district tournament, defeating Alexander and Parshall in some blowout wins. The Tigers also defeated Ray 52-48 on Monday, March 8 in the first round of the Region 8 Tournament.
One highlight of the season for the Tigers was a great stretch in the middle of the schedule, as they went on a seven-game win streak, going from a slow 2-4 start to having a 9-4 record.
Trenton will be missing seniors Christopher Martinez, Connor Smith and Quentin Zaste next year, but most of the roster is made up of juniors and underclassmen who can come back with more experience for next season.
Ray and Trinity Christian both had good years as well, but they had their seasons come to a close in the first round of the Region 8 Tournament.
Ray, the No. 2 seed from District 16, got upset by Trenton on Monday, but it was a close, good game.
The Jays went into the District 16 tournament with a losing record, but they showed up big in the postseason. They defeated Kenmare and Bowbells/Burke Central in the district tournament, ultimately losing to Powers Lake in the district championship game.
A lot of experience and height will be missing from the roster next year, as seniors Johnathan Ketelsen, Lane Veach, Aidan Christiansen and Favian Hudson will be graduating. Ketelsen and Hudson were the tallest players on the team at 6-feet-3-inches and 6-feet-4-inches, respectively.
There is only one current junior on the roster, though, so Ray will have a lot of young players returning that can grow with this year’s experience.
Williston Trinity got knocked out of the first round of the Region 8 tournament, after a tough game against Powers Lake. Powers Lake is the No. 1 seed from District 16, and Williston Trinity was the No. 4 seed from District 15. The Crusaders lost 70-38 on Monday, March 8.
The Crusaders had a 5-13 record entering the District 15 tournament, but they were able to pick up wins against Parshall and Alexander in the tournament to advance into the Region 8 Tournament.
Caleb Babcock is the only senior that will be gone for next season, and while the Crusaders will miss him on the court, they can be happy about all the young talent and experience returning (nine out of 13 players are underclassmen).