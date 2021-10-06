Four Class B, Region 8 volleyball teams were going to head-to-head in the area Tuesday night. 

Trenton was hosting Tioga and Williston Trinity Christian was hosting Alexander. 

Both the Lady Tigers and Lady Crusaders won their matches 3-0. It was also the final home game this season for the Lady Crusaders. 

This is the third-straight win for Trinity Christian, the second for Trenton. 

Trenton is sitting in first place in District 15 while Trinity Christian is in second. 

