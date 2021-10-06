Trenton, Trinity Christian pick up wins Tuesday night Analicia Haynes sports@willistonherald.com Oct 6, 2021 Oct 6, 2021 Updated 13 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week 1 of 2 Ellie Haskins, No. 10 on the Williston Trinity Christian volleyball team, spikes the ball over the net during an Oct. 5 home game against Alexander. Trinity Christian won 3-0. Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald Jacee Turcotte, No. 5 on the Trenton volleyball team, kills the ball during an Oct. 5 home game against Tioga. The Lady Tigers won 3-0. Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Four Class B, Region 8 volleyball teams were going to head-to-head in the area Tuesday night. Trenton was hosting Tioga and Williston Trinity Christian was hosting Alexander. Both the Lady Tigers and Lady Crusaders won their matches 3-0. It was also the final home game this season for the Lady Crusaders. This is the third-straight win for Trinity Christian, the second for Trenton. Trenton is sitting in first place in District 15 while Trinity Christian is in second. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Trenton Williston Trinity Christian Sport Crusaders Trinity Volleyball Team Tigers Four Class Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 15 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR Williston Basin International Airport adding additional flights due to passenger demand Williams County Sheriff seeking public's help to identify person of interest WHS king, queen named; football loses to St. Mary's Truck Reliever Route checks off environmental study box, construction set to begin 2025 Couple accused of neglecting, not feeding newborn Grant Koivisto, 29 Oil prices rising on tight supply Alexander's Haugen Ranch chosen as NDSA Rancher of the Year Melland fills key role for Cleveland Browns Police investigating threat at WHS Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back