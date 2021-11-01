The final round of Region 8 District 15 and 16 volleyball tournament games are here, and the winners of the games will determine how the teams are seeded for the Regional Tournament.
Here is a look at the weekend results, and all the information regarding the games on Monday, Nov. 1
District 15
The semifinal games for the District 15 tournament took place on Friday, Oct. 29. Advancing to the championship game were No. 1 seed Trenton and No. 2 seed Williston Trinity Christian.
Trenton defeated No. 4 seed Alexander to advance, and Williston Trinity defeated No. 3 seed New Town.
The championship game between Trenton and Williston Trinity will be played Monday night.
New Town and Alexander are not eliminated from the postseason quite yet.
New Town will take on No. 5 seed Parshall on Monday, and Alexander will take on No. 6 seed Mandaree. The winners of those games will qualify for the Regional.
District 16
Like District 15, the District 16 semifinal games played out on Friday, and Divide County (No. 2) and Kenmare (No. 1) advanced to the championship game.
Kenmare defeated No. 4 Stanley, and Divide County defeated No. 3 Ray.
The championship game between Divide County and Kenmare will be played on Monday.
In the consolation bracket, Ray will take on No. 5 Tioga, and Stanley will take on No. 6 Powers Lake. These consolation games will also be played Monday, with the winners clinching a Regional qualifying spot.