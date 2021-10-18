Trenton to play for 3rd place In 6-man playoffs By The Williston Herald Staff Oct 18, 2021 Oct 18, 2021 Updated 20 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week The Trenton football team and their coaches celebrate after their home win on Sept. 21 over Midway/Minto. The Tigers won 65-26. Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Trenton football team will be playing for third place in the 6-man football playoffs this weekend.This comes after the Tigers lost 72-51 to Center Stanton on Oct. 15.The Tigers will be playing against Drake Anamoose starting at 2 p.m. in Minot on Oct. 23.The game will be held at that Duane Carlson Stadium.Following that game is the 6-man championship game between North Border and Center Stanton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Playoff Football Team Sport Game Place Tiger Trenton Duane Carlson Stadium Load comments MOST POPULAR Trenton to land one of state's largest economic expansion projects to date Helms: Williams County likely to see 20 percent increase in rig counts Genesis to become latest business to break ground at Williston Square Man accused of attempted murder and rape found guilty on all five charges Tanya Dawn Gohl, 43 Flaring solutions are circling the Bakken, thanks in part to state's new tax credit WHS cross country teams named athletes of the week Coke Aafedt, 91 Williston Community Builders ready to return with 2021 Festival of Trees Wendy Kerbaugh, 51 Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back