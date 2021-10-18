Trenton Football | 2021 Home Game vs. Midway/Minto (celebration)

The Trenton football team and their coaches celebrate after their home win on Sept. 21 over Midway/Minto. The Tigers won 65-26.

 Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald

The Trenton football team will be playing for third place in the 6-man football playoffs this weekend.

This comes after the Tigers lost 72-51 to Center Stanton on Oct. 15.

The Tigers will be playing against Drake Anamoose starting at 2 p.m. in Minot on Oct. 23.

The game will be held at that Duane Carlson Stadium.

Following that game is the 6-man championship game between North Border and Center Stanton.

