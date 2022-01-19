Purchase Access

The Tioga High School and Trenton High School boys basketball teams each played their own games Monday night.

Scores were found on the NDHSAA website.

In District 15, Trenton is dominating the ranks. Currently, the Tigers are leading (as of Jan. 19) in the standings, and their win Monday night helped solidify that.

Trenton defeated District rivals White Shield 64-38 at home Jan. 17. The win is also a boost after the Tigers lost to District 16 rivals Powers Lake just a few days earlier.

However, Trenton will look to find another win streak on Jan. 21 when they host Lewis and Clark, North Shore Plaza.

Then, the Tigers are in Ray on Jan. 22 for a late afternoon matchup.

In District 16, the Tioga Pirates are slowly climbing up in the standings, however they are at a standstill after losing to Kenmare on Jan. 21.

The Pirates fell 69-47 to Kenmare, the No. 2 seed in District 16.

Tioga is still looking for a district win, however they are 5-5 overall and the season is still young.

They will get their chance at a district win on Jan. 21 when they take on Divide County on the road.

In other Class B basketball news, the latest polls were released Jan. 17.

The Class B basketball polls are voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).

North Dakota Class B Boys Basketball Poll

1. Four Winds/Minnewaukan (16) 7-0 160

2. Kindred 7-1 135

3. North Border 7-0 132

4. Enderlin 7-3 96

5. Ellendale 7-0 95

6. Central Cass 8-0 78

7. Powers Lake 8-0 60

8. Flasher 10-1 47

9. Thompson 6-2 24

10. Bowman County 8-1 17

Others Receiving Votes: Hazen (6-2), LaMoure/Litchville-Marion (4-1), Hillsboro/Central Valley (4-4), North Star (8-1), Dunseith (5-3), Shiloh Christian (6-2), Standing Rock (6-1), Surrey (8-1).

Note: First-place votes in parenthesis

North Dakota Class B Girls Basketball Poll

1. Kindred (15) 12-0 159

2. Four Winds/Minnewaukan (1) 12-0 145

3. Central Cass 10-1 110

4. Rugby 11-0 107

5. Grafton 9-2 103

6. Garrison 12-0 71

7. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 12-0 60

8. Thompson 8-2 48

9. Linton/HMB 10-2 46

10. Bowman County 10-1 18

Others Receiving Votes: Shiloh Christian (10-4), LaMoure-Litchville/Marion (9-1), Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich (8-2), Hatton/Northwood (11-1).

Note: First-place votes in parenthesis

