The Trenton varsity football team took on the Lewis and Clark Berthold Bombers at home on Tuesday, Sept. 29.
The Tigers lost 44-14, while the Bombers gained their first and only win of the season.
Trenton's two touchdowns came late in the second half of game play after the Tigers continued to push through the Bombers' defensive line until they found a break.
Both schools are part of 9-man Region 3 football in the North Dakota High School Activities Association.
There are nine teams in the region with Surrey High School dominating the standings with its undefeated 5-0 region record.
Ray/Powers Lake High School and Divide County High School are tied for second with a 4-1 region record
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood High School is in third with a 3-2 region record, followed by TGU Titans (3-2), Central McLean (2-4), Lewis and Clark (1-4) and Parshall/White Shield and Trenton trail behind with a tied 0-4 record.
Trenton's next game will be Oct. 3 when the team takes on Four Winds High School in Trenton. Game time is set for 5 p.m.