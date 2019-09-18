The Trenton Tigers cheer team has punched their ticket to the 2020 VRBO Citrus Bowl, which will take place at Camping World Stadium, in Orlando, on Jan. 1.
Trenton’s cheering routine will be performed during the pre-game show in front of tens of thousands of football fans. In order to qualify for their first ever bowl game appearance, the Tigers were winners of the Universal Cheer Association’s Varsity Spirit Award, an honor which Trenton won during a Minot cheer camp this past summer.
According to fifth-year cheerleading head coach Anya Scero, it was the group’s first time ever competing in a summer cheer camp. Also a regular participant during Tigers boys and girls basketball games, Scero says her team of five cheerleaders are extremely excited for the opportunity to perform on a large stage.
“We’ve slowly accomplished small goals, and it has led to this,” Scero told the Williston Herald. “I’m so proud of the girls, and they’ve put a great deal of time into this. It’s really something to have won the Spirit Award in their first ever cheer champ over the summer.”
To raise money for their Florida trip, Trenton will be having a fundraising shoot out at the Painted Woods Sporting Range on Sunday, Sept. 22. For more information on the event, coach Scero can be contacted at (701)-770-6253.