In Class B, Region 8 girls basketball competition on Monday, Feb. 24, the Trenton Tigers improved to an overall season mark of 23-0 with a convincing 64-35 victory over Powers Lake in the quarterfinals.
Up next for the Tigers, they will square off against the Braves in the semifinal round on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the New Town Event Center. The game is scheduled to tip-off at 6 p.m.
As for Parshall, they enter the contest with Trenton owning a season record of 17-6, and defeated Stanley in their quarterfinal contest on Monday, 59-38 in New Town.
In other Region 8 tournament action on Monday, Kenmare defeated New Town, 68-57 in the quarterfinals, and Mandaree topped Tioga in their opening round contest, 48-41. Kenmare will now take on Mandaree in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 25.