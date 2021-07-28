Trenton Public School released fall 2021 schedules for volleyball and football on July 27, and this year football will see a major change.
As earlier reported on March 30 of this year, the school announced that they will be switching to six-man football for the 2021-2022 season.
This change was a result from shrinking numbers on the team and after this last season Trenton was the fifth smallest 9-man team out of 35 schools competing at that level.
The first football game is an away game against Center-Stranton. The varsity game kicks off at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20 in Center.
The first volleyball game isn't until Thursday, September 2. Last season, the Lady Tigers were the top dogs in District 15.
Football
Aug. 20 7 p.m. @ Center-Stranton
Aug. 28 4 p.m. @ North Border (either Pembina or Wallhalla)
Sept. 3 7 p.m. vs. Midway-Minto (first home game)
Sept. 10 is a bye week
Sept. 17 7 p.m. vs. Drake-Anamoose
Sept. 25 5 p.m. @ Drayton
Oct. 1 7 p.m. vs. Mandaree
*The first round of playoffs will be on Oct. 8 or 9, the semi finals for playoffs will be Oct. 15 or 16 and championship weekend is Oct. 23. Sites and times will be determined at a later date.
Volleyball
Sept. 2 4 p.m. vs. New Town (first home game of the season)
Sept. 9 5 p.m. @ Alexander
Sept. 11 @ Glenburn Invitational (time is to be determined)
Sept. 14 5 p.m. vs. White Shield
Sept. 16 4 p.m. vs. Trinity Christian
Sept. 21 4 p.m. @ Powers Lake
Sept. 23 5 p.m. vs. Parshall
Sept. 28 4 p.m. vs. Ray
Sept. 30 4 p.m. @ Trinity Christian
Oct. 2 @ The Wilton/Washburn Tournament (time is to be determined)
Oct. 4 5 p.m. vs. Alexander
Oct. 5 5 p.m vs. Tioga
Oct. 7 6 p.m. vs. Mandaree
Oct. 9 @ The NW Conference Tourney (time is to be determined)
Oct. 12 4 p.m. @ Divide County
Oct. 19 5 p.m. vs. Divide County
Oct. 26 6 p.m. vs. Powers Lake
*The District 15 volleyball tournament is Oct. 28, 29 and Nov. 1 and will be hosted at White Shield High School this year. The Region 8 volleyball tournament is Nov. 8, 9 and 11 and will be hosted at New Town High School.