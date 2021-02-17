Members of the Trenton High School community received three District 15 girls basketball awards following the end of the district tournament last week.
The 2021 spirit award, the coach of the year, the athletic director of the year and the outstanding senior athlete of the year were awarded.
The Trenton Tigers received this year's spirit award.
This award is selected by a panel of tournament officials and is presented to the school fan base who represent and actively promote positive support for their team throughout the District 15 tournament.
This year's District 15 athletic director of the year and coach of the year is Bob Turcotte from Trenton High School.
And the District 15 outstanding senior athlete of the year is Alyssa St. Pierre from Trenton High School.
This award is selected by the District 15 coaches and presented to the senior athlete who has consistently displayed outstanding performance throughout the course of the regular season.
Additionally, the 2021 All-District 15 team was named.
This team is selected by the District 15 girls basketball coaches as a way to recognize outstanding basketball play throughout the season.
There were 10 members chosen for this year’s team:
- Lexus Fox – White Shield High School
- Jalyn Hall – Parshall High School
- Alexa St. Pierre – Trenton High School
- Renee Cross – Williston Trinity/Alexander High Schools
- Haley Bearstail – White Shield High School
- Jacee Turcotte – Trenton High School
- Zoe Fox – New Town High School
- Ellie Haskins – Williston Trinity / Alexander High Schools
- Ivy Fox – Parshall High School
- Alyssa St. Pierre – Trenton High School
The 2021 District 15 All Tournament Team was announced as well.
This team is selected by a panel of tournament officials for their outstanding play during this year’s tournament.
Ten players are chosen for this team:
- Jacee Turcotte – Trenton HS
- Alyssa St. Pierre – Trenton HS
- Raquel Archer – Trenton HS
- Alexa St. Pierre – Trenton HS
- Ivy Fox – Parshall HS
- Jalyn Hall – Parshall HS
- Winter Old Rock – Parshall HS
- Shay Brunelle – New Town
- Ellie Haskins – Williston Trinity-Alexander
- Lexus Fox – White Shield