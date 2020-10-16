The Trenton High School JV girls cross country team took second place in the West Regionals at Parshall on Oct. 10.
This was the first time in the school’s history that the girls brought home a trophy as a team—a team that only had four runners.
Maggie Clarys, Alayna St. Pierre, Caelyn Burgon and Azzlyn Burgon are on the team and head coach Kaelynn Blackaby said in a submitted email that even though there are only four runners on the team, the girls shined.
“Their hard work, dedication and miles run throughout the season has paid off,” Blackaby wrote. “Being a young team, I can’t wait to see where these four go with their running careers.”
And each of the girls finished the race close to one another. Clarys placed fifth overall followed by St. Pierre in eighth place, Caelyn in ninth place and Azzlyn in 11th place.
In a post shared by the Trenton Public School Facebook page, Blackaby also wrote that the girls crushed their goals and despite the windy weather and a hilly course, they fought till the end.
“With only 4 people they still outshined those teams that had a full 5 person roster,” she wrote. “Once that plaque was placed in my hands there were tears, laughter and million dollar smiles everywhere.”