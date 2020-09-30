Long sets, long volleys and close scoring signaled a tough match between the Ray Jays and Trenton Tigers Tuesday, Sept. 29 in Ray.
But in the end, the Trenton volleyball team maintained its undefeated record after four sets with the Lady Jays.
The game was livestreamed on YouTube by Ray High School and was covered by watching the livestream.
Ray and Trenton are in the same region (Region 8) but different districts according to the North Dakota High School Activities Association.
Ray is in District 16 with Tioga High School and Trenton is in District 15 with Williston Trinity Christian School and Alexander High School.
As of Tuesday, Trenton is 4-0 in the region and gave Ray its first region loss leaving them with a 5-1 region record.
Both teams are dominant leaders in Region 8 and their respective district.
Overall, both teams had great hitters, were constantly moving around the court and were always going for the ball and all this could be seen even from watching the livestream.
However, both teams committed several errors that could have been prevented.
For instance, on more than one occasion each team left an area wide open and gave the other team’s offense a chance to score by killing the ball.
Which they both did, to each other, several times throughout the game.
Regardless, Trenton won three out of the four sets, and each set was just as intense as the one prior because both teams fought hard and constantly tied the score, just when everyone else thought it was over.
The Lady Tigers took an early lead in the game after winning the first set 26-24, an early indication that each set in the game was going to be close.
They were.
The Lady Jays jumped back into action in the second set, eventually caught up to Trenton, capitalized on small errors and won the second set 25-22.
But Trenton did not back down.
They dominated in the third and fourth set, jumping ahead several points early on in the set and forcing the Lady Jays to play catch up.
But Ray did, like in the third set when they first tied it up at 19-19.
Trenton continued to bounce back though, and won the third set 25-22.
The fourth set sang a similar tune with Trenton leading early on, Ray catching up and tying the score, but Trenton still coming out on top.
The Lady Tigers won the final set 26-24.
Trenton is now an undefeated team in their region and district even after they started the season late because they team was in quarantine for COVID-19.
Trenton goes on to play Trinity Christian on Oct. 1 at home, Alexander High School on Oct. 5 in Alexander and Tioga High School on Oct. 6 in Tioga.
Ray will play Stanley High School next on Oct. 1 in Stanley followed by a home game on Oct. 3 against Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood High School and a game against Parshall High School on Oct. 8 in Parshall.