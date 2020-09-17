Five matches, long volleys, tremendous hustle from both teams and close scores screamed deja vu in the Williston Trinity Christian School gym Thursday night (Sept. 17).
But this time, the shoe was on the other foot.
The Williston Trinity Christian School volleyball team hosted their rival Trenton High School at home and much like the Lady Crusaders' game on Sept. 15 against the Alexander Comets, a fifth set determined the winner.
That winner was Trenton, who defeated Trinity 3-2, in a nearly similar match to the one two days prior.
Trenton won the first set, just like Trinity did on Tuesday, but then Trinity turned it around in the second two sets, holding Trenton back just like Alexander did earlier.
Then, in the fourth set, Trenton tied the match like Trinity did Tuesday.
And in the fifth set, Trinity struggled in the beginning, making several errors and giving Trenton the points they needed to take an early lead.
Trenton capitalized on those mistakes and won the final set 15-8.
This was the second game of the season for Trenton and it was a district match for both teams.
Trenton and Trinity are in Class B, Region 8, District 15, according to the North Dakota High School Athletic Association website.
The Lady Tigers' first game was against White Shield High School and Trenton's assistant coach Tana Turcotte said they won 3-0 against them.
"I feel the girls played with a lot of heart and hustle and they found a way to win," Turcotte said after Thursday's game. "They're winners, and winners find a way to win."
Trenton is 2-0 in the standings.