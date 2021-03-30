Who will Trenton play?

The 6-man football teams that the Trenton High School football team will be competing against next year are scattered throughout the state.

Steve Morben, the school principal, said that means travel will be farther for some games and the team will likely play more Saturday afternoon games.

The other teams in 6-Man include:

Midway/Minto

North Border (Walhalla/Pembina)

Center-Stanton

Drayton

Mandaree

Drake-Anamoose

Midway/Minto, North Border and Drayton are located in the northeastern part of the state, so those will be some long drives for the Trenton Tigers.

However, the other teams are not much farther than other trips Trenton teams have had to make over the years.

Morben also said since 6-man football is prominent in Montana, the team might be able to add some varsity or JV/JH games with some Montana schools that aren't too far away like Froid Lake, Savage, Richey-Lambert and Bainville.