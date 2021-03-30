The Trenton High School football team will be switching to 6-man football starting in the Fall after years of playing 9-man football.
Steve Morben, the school’s principal, said the decision to switch to 6-man football came after the Fall 2020 season.
During that season Trenton was the fifth smallest 9-man team out of 35 schools participating, Morben said, making it hard to compete with larger schools.
“When compared to the other teams that were in last year's Region 3, Trenton was the smallest school with an adjusted male enrollment in grades 9-12 of 32.87 percent,” Morben said. “The average of the other Region 3 schools was 47.1 male students.”
Additionally for the past seven seasons, Trenton has averaged under 16 athletes per football season, compared to an average of 24.9 players of the other Region 3 teams. And the last time Trenton High School had more than 18 players for a full season was 2012, and for several of those years, Trenton was cooped with Williston Trinity Christian.
“What these numbers mean, is that it has been very difficult to maintain competitiveness with larger schools, especially when you don't have enough players to optimize practice sessions by allowing either the offense or defense to get true looks at an ‘opponent’ since there are fewer than 18 total players,” Morben said. “This, coupled with an inability to appropriately prepare players at the junior high level seems to always create a situation where Trenton is playing ‘catch up’ with other schools.”
Another problem the team faced was whether or not they could play games in the event players were injured or struggling academically.
“When you only have 14-18 players to begin with, missing a few players makes a significant difference,” Morben said.
So the school took action.
In the fall Morben said parents for students at all levels received a survey and were essentially asked if the school should switch to 6-man football.
Eighty-eight percent of respondents were in favor of making the move, Morben said.
“Of course we understood that many parents of our younger students would not have kids at the age to play football, but their voice was also very important,” Morben said. “The response to the survey was very good.”
Now that Trenton is switching over to 6-man, Morben said the main thing the school is hoping to see excitement in the program again.
“Being able to play against schools our size and who are in a similar situation is very exciting for us,” Morben said. “Many of the schools that are playing 6-man in North Dakota would likely have dropped their program entirely if 6-man were not an option.”
As of right now, 6-man football is not a fully-sanctioned sport by the North Dakota High School Activities Association. In other words, although 6-man football teams are held to the same rules and bylaws as other teams in the NDHSA, it’s not officially recognized and there are only eight teams so there isn’t an official state tournament. Granted, 6-man does have playoffs and a state champion is determined, however it's just not officially recognized by the NDHSAA, Morben said.
“It is our belief that more small schools will choose this option in the next few years to make the division fully-sanctioned by the NDHSAA, so that they can have "official" state champions, just like in the other divisions,” Morben said.
And when asked if the switch would be a difficult one for returning players, Morben said at the most basic level, 6-man football is still football but with different rules that make it unique.
For example, Morben said in 6-Man, every player is eligible to receive a pass on offense on every play, so it is a more wide open game.
“One myth about the game is that it's only for small and fast players, but as a football official in this area for the past six years, I've officiated many 6-Man games and can state with absolute certainty, that the game is for everyone who loves to play,” Morben said. “Just as players have roles now, they also have roles on a 6-Man team. But again, at the end of the day it's still football.”