Trenton High School is looking to hire a part-time football coach to lead the new 6-man football team for the Fall 2021 season.
Steve Morben, the school’s principal, said the job opened up after former head coach Brent Stanek, who is also a teacher at Trenton, resigned his position following the 2020 season.
“He simply would like to spend more time with his young family and we most certainly understand and respect that decision. We very much appreciate the years he dedicated to our athletes the past four years as our head coach,” Morben said.
The position is part time and Morben said many of the school’s coaching positions are filled by staff members, which is something he said is always preferred.
“There is a definite advantage to being in our school as a coach, but it is not required,” Morben said.
Overall, he said the ideal candidate is someone who has a passion for coaching high school athletes and is willing to take on the challenge of starting a new program. That program is the 6-man football program.
Recently, Trenton High School made the move to 6-man football following lower team numbers for the last seven seasons.
The decision was also solidified after 88 percent of the parent population at Trenton voted in favor of the change in a survey sent out last fall.
Prior to the switch Trenton was playing 9-man football and was the fifth smallest team out of the 35 schools participating in the state, the smallest team in all of Region 3.
Morben said the switch to 6-man is something he hopes will bring excitement back to the football program.
However, when looking for a coach, Morben said a knowledge of 6-man gameplay is not critical but is a plus.
“We also realize that there may not be that many coaches or former players out there who have experience with game,” Morben said. “With that being said, what we will emphasize over wins is the development of our players as good athletes, good people, and great competitors.”
Potential candidates can apply for our position by filling out the coaching application found on our school website at www.trenton.k12.nd.us and can call or email Morben if they would like more information.