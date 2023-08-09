Trenton High School announced on Thursday, August 3 that Samantha Shields will be taking over as Head Coach of the Cross Country team.
Shields who grew up in Aberdeen, SD, and is an enrolled member of the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe has been involved in track her entire life that has lasted through her collegiate career where she ran track for Northern State University in Aberdeen for her first year before she finished at Fresno State University. Shields learned her passion for running through her mother at a young age who taught her everything along with her high school coach who was a respected figure in the Aberdeen community.
"I have always had a deep passion for running and Cross Country, which began in my early years with my mother, who taught me about running alongwith my culture," Shields said. "When I began my running career, I learned valuable experiencesfrom my high school coach, Bill Martens, who the Aberdeen community recentlylost within the past year."
Shields had prior experience to coaching as an assistant coach at a local California high school before the pandemic, coaching the Tigers will be her first as head coach. Throughout her career Shields has had the experience of being coached by multiple respected coaches and hopes to bring the same energy and opportunities to the track in Trenton.
"Given the privilege of being coached by several coaches of my own, I hope togive my athletes the opportunities my coaches gave me. I am eager to bring myinsights and experiences to guide these athletes in their own journeys." Shields said.
Coming into the season in her first year Shields has set short and long term goals for herself and the team this season. The main goal being to put the athletes on the best track to success possible.
"There are short term and long term goals I have put in place for us overall. My biggest long-term goal is getting the athletes on a path to reach their fullest potential within the few years I have with them," Shields said. "To name a few short-term goals is establish team cohesion, evaluate each athlete’s ability early in the season, develop individualized workout plans, and to teach or enhance the athletes knowledge on nutrition, hydration, technical skills, and race strategy."
Shields has had a career of experience in the sport and that has offered her many opportunities to learn from and meet other people. She hopes to bring her passion of running to Trenton and help develop the future of Trenton.
"I have developed a profound appreciation for the sport and enjoyed my career, but leaving the track for the last time, there was something in me that was not quite done with running. My experiences have led me to such great knowledge and getting to such a high level of competition; I want to help the next generation navigate a similar, if not better, path if they choose to. Coaching provides me with that platform to share such lessons and insight, but also to shape the future of the sport." Shields said.
With the experience and energy that Shields will bring to Trenton, the Tigers are on path to go the distance.