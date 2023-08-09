Shields Trenton 23

 Trenton High School

Trenton High School announced on Thursday, August 3 that Samantha Shields will be taking over as Head Coach of the Cross Country team. 

Shields who grew up in Aberdeen, SD, and is an enrolled member of the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe has been involved in track her entire life that has lasted through her collegiate career where she ran track for Northern State University in Aberdeen for her first year before she finished at Fresno State University. Shields learned her passion for running through her mother at a young age who taught her everything along with her high school coach who was a respected figure in the Aberdeen community.



