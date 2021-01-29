The Trenton High School girls basketball team is on a roll.
The Lady Tigers won their Jan. 28 home game over Beach High School 48-47, giving them their sixth win in a row.
So far this season, the Lady Tigers have played 13 games (both conference and non conference) and out of those games they only lost two.
The first game they lost was against non-conference opponent Hettinger-Scranton from Region 7 on Jan. 9. The Lady Tigers dropped the game 50-39, but Hettinger-Scranton is in first place and undefeated in its region.
The second game was against Region 8 opponent Kenmare, from District 16. Kenmare won the matchup 58-46 on Jan. 12, and is currently undefeated in Region 8 and District 16.
After the two back-to-back losses, Trenton turned things around on Jan. 14 after defeating Powers Lake by 29 points (52-23). Ever since then, Trenton has been unstoppable and has defeated most of its opponents by large margins.
On Jan. 19 they defeated Parshall 64-37; on Jan. 21 they defeated Divide County 43-39; on Jan. 22 they won 71-19 over Lewis and Clark; and on Jan. 26 they won 74-31 over New Town.
Trenton is in first place in District 15, Region 8 basketball, and at about halfway through the season, the Lady Tigers are in a good spot and have more than enough opportunity to compete at state.
There are six games left before the North Dakota High School Activities Association Class B, Region 8 basketball tournament, and Trenton has a decent schedule ahead of them.
On Jan. 30 they're on the road playing at Velva High School; on Feb. 1 and Feb. 2 they're on the road taking on Our Redeemer's High School and Stanley High School, respectively; on Feb. 4 they host Region 8 opponent Ray High School; and on Feb. 6 and Feb. 8 they are on the road taking on Heart River High School and Tioga High School, respectively.
The Region 8 tournament is Feb. 22-Feb. 25 and the state tournament is March 4-March 6.