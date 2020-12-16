The Trenton girls basketball team won its season opener at home Tuesday and head coach Bob Turcotte said he was happy with what he saw in the game.
The Lady Tigers beat Alexander/Trinity Christian 68-14 Dec. 15, and although Turcotte said he was happy with the outcome, he said there is still some work that needs to be done.
In particular, he said the main goal for his team is to continue conditioning in order to reach their peak fitness level.
He said the Trenton girls team is traditionally a running team, in other words they like push the ball.
However, as a result of the winter season being delayed because of COVID-19 concerns in the state, Turcotte said his team wasn’t able to get in the amount of practice and conditioning that they’re used to.
Because of this, he said his team isn’t where they were in comparison to last year.
“At this time last year on conditioning days…at the end of an hour and a half or two hour practice we’d be running 25 sprints at the end of practice. Right now we’re doing 15, so that’s the big difference,” Turcotte said. “We work hard conditioning wise but it’s going to take us through the Christmas break and by mid January we should be able to hit our stride.”
And he said not being able to condition like they used to was something that showed on the court Tuesday night.
“We’re used to playing four quarters like what you saw in the first quarter,” Turcotte said regarding a stellar performance by the Lady Tigers in the first quarter that didn’t continue all through the game. “We’re getting there.”
One of the main reasons why he said he wants to work on conditioning is to prepare them for the teams that they will play later on this season.
“Bottom line is I’m happy with what I saw tonight, we have a bit of a core and we’ll get a little more come Friday with one of our guards returning that will help us,” Turcotte said.
Lance Powell and Jordan Foster, the head coach and assistant head coach for the Alexander/Trinity Christian girls basketball team, said after playing the second game of the season, their team did not quit.
“We kept our heads up,” Powell said. “We’re young and we don’t have a lot of experience but they didn’t quit.”
Moving forward, Powell and Foster said there are some things that they want to work on with their team such as coming out and starting the game stronger and improving defense.
“I think we need to do a lot better job rebounding the basketball,” Foster said. “There’s points and times in the game where we just kind of fall asleep or we get caught ball watching and we don’t put a body on our girl.”
Regardless, Powell, Foster and Turcotte said their girls are working hard to improve.