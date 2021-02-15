The Trenton High School girls basketball team dominated another season and are the District 15 champions for another year.
The Lady Tigers were named the victors after defeating Parshall High School 58-44 in an intense, high scoring, and very close game.
Trenton and Parshall have been head-to-head all season, fighting for the No. 1 spot in the district standings.
Trenton finished the season as the No. 1 seed but Parshall wasn't too far behind taking up the No. 2 seed.
And that rivalry showed on the court Saturday night, when the two teams met for a chance at the title.
Both teams fought tremendously hard, and having team leaders like Parshall's Isabella Driver and Ivy Fox and Trenton's Jacee Turcotte and Alyssa and Alexa St. Pierre pave the way for scoring made the game even more challenging.
Trenton held a steady lead throughout most of the game, but Parshall was always hanging around as a constant reminder to Trenton that they could catch up and take the lead.
What helped Parshall maintain that tight gap in the score was their solid defense.
Most notably, Parshall was able to force more than 11 turnovers from Trenton.
However, the Lady Tigers upped their game offensively, bagging points every chance they got.
Turcotte killed it with the three-pointers and always seemed to find her way to the net more often than not, finishing the game with 24 points. Additionally, Alexa and Alyssa St. Pierre maintained excellent passes and drives and overall the Lady Tigers rebounded well.
But what really stood out from Trenton was the communication and chemistry the team had.
It was beautiful.
For example, during the fourth period, with about four and a half minutes to go, Parshall turned the ball over to Trenton and Alyssa St. Pierre was looking to throw the ball back in. Within seconds she caught sight of her sister Alexa.
Alexa ran down the court, Alyssa threw the ball toward her, made contact, and Alexa scored almost as if they planned for that to happen ahead of time.
Moments like that happened all the time for Trenton throughout that game and is arguably one of the key factors that led to their win.
Moving forward, Trenton and Parshall will make their way to the Region 8 tournament where they take on rivals from District 16.
Also, Trinity Christian-Alexander and New Town qualified for the Region 8 tournament as well.
The Trinity Christian-Alexander girls team defeated White Shield 47-45 and New Town defeated Lewis and Clark North Shore-Plaza 61-36.
The Region 8 tournament will be Feb. 22, Feb. 23 and Feb. 25 at the New Town Event Center, 4 Bears Casino and Lodge.