The Lady Tigers did it again.
After making another Region 8 Tournament appearance and blasting through the quarterfinals and semifinals, the Trenton High School girls basketball team will face off against Kenmare in the championship on Thursday, Feb. 25.
If Trenton beats Kenmare, that would be the third consecutive year that they won the Region 8 title.
The Lady Tigers, from District 15, advanced to the final round after defeating Divide County, from District 16, 42-35 in the semifinals on Feb. 23 in New Town.
Kenmare, from District 16, advanced after defeating Parshall, from District 15, 60-27.
Trenton is the No. 1 seed in District 15 with a 15-1 overall conference record, and Kenmare is the No. 1 seed in District 16 with a 16-1 overall conference record.
And judging by the last time Kenmare and Trenton played, Thursday night will be challenging for both teams making the game one to definitely watch.
The Lady Tigers first met the Lady Honkers on Jan. 12 during a Trenton home game.
It was a close match but Kenmare got the better of Trenton, winning the Jan. 12 matchup 58-46.
That was the only conference game Trenton lost.
Now, the Lady Tigers are looking for not just a second chance to be able to dominate Kenmare, but a chance to be called the Region 8 champs for the third year in a row.