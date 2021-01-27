The Trenton High School girls basketball team received points but did not place in the top 10 of the latest Class B boys and girls basketball polls.
The most recent poll was released on Jan. 25 and was voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA).
The Lady Tigers have had an impressive season so far with 10 wins and two losses. Currently, the team is also sitting at a five-game winning streak after defeating New Town High School on Jan. 26.
Here’s a look at the rest of the polls:
North Dakota Class B Boys Basketball Polls
1. Enderlin (11) 9-1 213
2. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (9) 9-1 210
3. Dickinson Trinity (1) 12-1 188
4. Langdon/Edmore/Munich (2) 9-0 167
5. Grafton 10-1 138
6. Central Cass 9-1 97
7. Dunseith 7-1 70
8. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 9-1 58
9. Ellendale 10-1 41
10. Kindred 6-2 26
Others Receiving Votes: Powers Lake (9-1), Rugby (9-2), Beulah (7-4), Bishop Ryan (8-1), Linton-HMB (8-2), Bowman County (8-2), Oakes (7-3).
Note: First-place votes in parenthesis
North Dakota Class B Girls Basketball Polls
1. Central Cass (23) 11-0 230
2. Kindred 10-3 200
3. Grafton 10-2 168
4. Kenmare 13-0 153
5. Linton-HMB 11-2 127
5. Wilton-Wing 13-0 127
7. Glenburn 12-1 64
8. Thompson 10-2 59
9. Langdon/Edmore/Munich 11-3 58
10. Carrington 10-3 40
Others Receiving Votes: Oakes (9-1), Trenton (9-2), Bowman County (10-2), Center-Stanton (9-2), Kidder County (8-2), Midway-Minto (7-2), Northern Cass (8-3), Hettinger-Scranton (9-3), LaMoure-LM (10-2), Velva (10-3).
Note: First-place votes in parenthesis
The Lady Tigers will look to improve their record and extend their streak at their next game when they host Beach High School on Jan. 28.